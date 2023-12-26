Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Trading Up 0.9 %

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. 414,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,219. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,413 shares of company stock worth $677,477. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

