REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.1778 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.