REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) to Issue Dividend of $1.18 on December 28th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.1778 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FEPI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

