REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) to Issue Dividend of $1.18 on December 28th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.1778 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FEPI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $56.31.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.