Richelieu Gestion SA Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Richelieu Gestion SA raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 5.3% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.84. 3,240,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,261,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $87.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,740,743. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

