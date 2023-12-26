Richelieu Gestion SA Has $2.53 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 2.4% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.42. 663,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $268.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 847,875 shares of company stock valued at $194,305,109. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.