Richelieu Gestion SA Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richelieu Gestion SA raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 3.2% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,451,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.