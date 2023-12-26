Riverwater Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,591. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

