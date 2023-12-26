Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Limoneira accounts for about 1.5% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Limoneira worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Limoneira by 34,188.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Limoneira by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.98.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.83%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

