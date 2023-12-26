Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $346,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 362,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

