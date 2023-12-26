Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 221 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AZZ worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 77.27%.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

