Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 31,924 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

