Rodgers & Associates LTD Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $94,414,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $373.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $376.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.68.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

