Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $10.14 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 388.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 879.3% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 398.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 96,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 76,735 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

