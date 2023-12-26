Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $340,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.94. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $165.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

