Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $611,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,224.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,627,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $632,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.24 and a 1-year high of $272.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.