Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases 1,982 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,632,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $174.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.