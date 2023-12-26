Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases 21,210 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.44% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.