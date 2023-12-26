Roivant Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,333 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 169% compared to the average daily volume of 3,098 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 6,896,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $79,650,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,023,787 shares in the company, valued at $58,024,739.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,989,923 shares of company stock worth $218,467,688. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.31. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

