Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 6,274 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 242,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.