Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys Shares of 13,735 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT remained flat at $39.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 83,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,482. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

