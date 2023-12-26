Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,182. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.