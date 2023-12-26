Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.29 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $761.99. The company had a trading volume of 213,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.47. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

