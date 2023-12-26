Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.66. 463,695 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.