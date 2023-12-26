Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.
Shares of NOBL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.66. 463,695 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
