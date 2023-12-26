Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 883,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,404. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

