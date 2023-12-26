Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $627,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amgen
In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $282.94. 359,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.19 and a 200 day moving average of $256.08. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
