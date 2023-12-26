Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QCOM stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

