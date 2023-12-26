Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 21,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,159. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

