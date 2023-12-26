Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 2,195 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $597.97. 430,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.15. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

