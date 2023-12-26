Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BA traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.11. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.