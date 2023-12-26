Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,137 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 893,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 305,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,235,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 120,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $27,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,783.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $83,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

