Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 128 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.76. 124,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $286.79 and a 12 month high of $462.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

