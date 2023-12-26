Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on BUD. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.
NYSE BUD traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,706. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
