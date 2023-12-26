Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,706. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.