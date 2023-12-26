Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $112.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

DIS stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.