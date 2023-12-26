Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) vs. Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) Critical Survey

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group 4.99% 5.44% 3.86% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rover Group and Epoxy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 5 2 0 2.29 Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rover Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential downside of 23.31%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Epoxy.

79.5% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Rover Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and Epoxy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $174.01 million 11.26 -$21.98 million $0.05 218.40 Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Epoxy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rover Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats Epoxy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a smart phone application. It serves as a platform for consumers to find business information, promotions, loyalty programs, and customer reviews. It also offers business owners to promote their products and services to the users. It operates under the Epoxy application brand. The company was founded by David Gasparine on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

