RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. 1,099,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792,638. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.