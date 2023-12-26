Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

RUSHA opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,850,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

