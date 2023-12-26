RXO (NYSE:RXO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.09

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 7754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

RXO Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $957.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at $230,611,921.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 30,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RXO by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 635,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in shares of RXO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO



RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

