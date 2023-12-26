Safe Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00005022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $44.68 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00038800 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00028361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002383 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.17939826 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.