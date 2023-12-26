Safehold Inc. (SAFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Safehold has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Safehold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 36.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 204.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

