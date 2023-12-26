Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,875 shares of company stock valued at $194,305,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.69. 1,733,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

