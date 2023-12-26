Savers Value Village, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 26th (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village’s (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 26th. Savers Value Village had issued 22,291,666 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $401,249,988 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Savers Value Village’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Trading Up 0.1 %

SVV stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 2,085,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 658,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,482,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,815,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.