Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Boosted by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 18.8% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.