Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Caprock Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.0% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $39,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 646,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.