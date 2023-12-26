Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. 1,774,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

