Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. 2,367,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,089. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

