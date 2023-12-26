Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.64

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 164928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

