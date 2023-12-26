Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 4.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.30 and last traded at $61.42. 277,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,209,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,256,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $135,401,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,133,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,343,000 after buying an additional 181,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.