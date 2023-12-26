Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SES stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 822,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6550445 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
