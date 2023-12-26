ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Get Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $697.55 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.