Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 1,755 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 46,482 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 176,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

